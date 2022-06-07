Knoxville Habitat for Humanity looking for volunteers to put up roof on woman's future home

On Saturday, the Knoxville Habitat for Humanity will put up the roof for a woman's future home. They are looking for volunteers to help.

Organizers call it the "women's build" and volunteers must be at least 18 years old to participate. They will deck the roof and prepare it for shingles to be installed on Saturday.

They will also need to register online before starting work at 7:30 a.m. No previous experience with roofing is required to volunteer.

The house will become a home for a woman, Myracle, and her family.

Anyone who wants to volunteer can also reach out to organizers at tedgar@khfh.com for more information.