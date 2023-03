The crash happened on Dandridge Avenue near Hazen Street, close to downtown Knoxville, according to the Knoxville Police Department.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department said a fatal pedestrian-involved crash happened Thursday, March 30, around 7 a.m.

The crash happened on Dandridge Avenue near Hazen Street, close to downtown Knoxville, according to KPD.

Dandridge Avenue is closed at Hazen Street until further notice. KPD suggests taking an alternate route if possible.

This story is ongoing and we will update you as we learn more.