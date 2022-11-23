Former Knox County Schools employee charged with 22 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor

Bennett's indictment was the result of an ongoing Knoxville Police Department Internet Crimes Against Children investigation, KPD said.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A 32-year-old former Knox County Schools employee was charged with 22 counts of aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor, according to a warrant from the Knoxville Police Department.

Anthony Roy Bennett was arrested on Tuesday, Nov. 15 by the Knox County Sheriff's Office after being indicted by a Knox County Grand Jury on Thursday, Nov. 10.

Bennett knowingly distributed material that included a minor(s) engaged in sexual activity or simulated sexual activity, according to the indictment.

Bennett was a former KCS school security officer. He was fired earlier this month prior to his arrest, according to KCS.