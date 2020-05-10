Knoxville, partners create more temporary spaces for homeless

Some call this space 'Tent City.' This gathering on Blackstock Avenue is one of the largest homeless encampments on city-owned property in Knoxville. "We are seeing an emergence of more and more city campsites," said Bruce Spangler, CEO Volunteer Ministry Center. “Blackstock has become much more challenging." Living in dangerous conditions- Bracing for cooler temperatures- All while navigating a global pandemic is presenting new challenges. According to city spokesperson Eric Vreeland, People living on the property have been notified that cleanup will begin soon.



According to Vreeland, this week signs will be posted to reflect the message. When the cleanup day arrives, city outreach workers will go out to the sites with Knoxville Police.



"What we know is that roughly 10% of those individuals are seriously seeking services and will want to come inside whether that's KARM, the Salvation Army or VMC," said CEO and President of KARM Burt Rosen.





Local partners are all working together to modify their facilities and provide temporary shelters for people in all kinds of circumstances. Some spaces are ready now.



Volunteer Ministry Center reopened its Guest House for homeless individuals who need to quarantine.

If necessary, it can host up to 18 guests at a time.



"We reopened in September and so far, I think we've had about 14 guests so far. That's about 67 bed nights," said Spangler.





Knox Area Rescue Ministries can shelter up to 200 men and 103 women.



“We have air sanitizers and everything that you would need to have to keep everyone safe not just during this pandemic but as we approach flu season as well,” said Rosen.

