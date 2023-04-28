KPD kicks off ABLE Project training, meant to show officers how to keep peers accountable

The Knoxville Police Department said members of the command staff took part in an initial eight-hour course on Friday.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department is preparing to train its officers on how to intervene and prevent harm, as well as create a law enforcement culture that supports such intervention.

The ABLE Project is meant to train officers on how they can hold peers accountable, helping departments avoid police misconduct and prevent mistakes. It is a national effort to create cultures where officers intervene to prevent misconduct as well as promote health and wellness.

It stands for "Active Bystandership for Law Enforcement," and KPD was chosen to join the project as a partner agency in June 2022. Chief of Police Paul Noel announced, on the same day he was sworn in, that the police department would be applying. KPD is also the first agency in Tennesee to be accepted into the ABLE Project.

The project aims to change police culture to create an environment where they routinely intervene, and accept interventions, as necessary to prevent misconduct, avoid police mistakes and promote officer health and wellness.

As part of the project, command staff took part in an eight-hour initial training course on Friday. KPD said it marked the start of a department-wide rollout. They said it is one of over 300 agencies in North America to join the project.

"ABLE provides science-backed and evidence-based training to reduce harm to officers and the community," they said on social media.