KPD: One dead after single-car crash near Lakeshore Park

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — One person is dead after a single-car crash Monday morning on South Northshore at Lyons View Pike, according to the Knoxville Police Department.

Officers arrived at the scene of the crash around 7 a.m., according to KPD.

The car came to a rest just inside Lakeshore Park. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, KPD said.

The driver was the only occupant of the car, according to KPD.