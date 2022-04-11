KPD: One dead after single-car crash near Lakeshore Park

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — One person is dead after a single-car crash Monday morning on South Northshore at Lyons View Pike, according to the Knoxville Police Department.
Officers arrived at the scene of the crash around 7 a.m., according to KPD.
The car came to a rest just inside Lakeshore Park. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, KPD said.
The driver was the only occupant of the car, according to KPD.
KPD crash reconstruction investigators responded to the scene and are leading the investigation. The identity of the victim is being withheld at this time, KPD said.