KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — A person has been airlifted to the hospital after a serious accident involving an ATV.

Knox County Rescue and Rural Metro Fire said they responded to an accident on private property at Elkins Valley Road in Halls.

The person was airlifted by Lifestar to UT Medical Center and was in critical condition.