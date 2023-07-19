Retired magistrate judge agrees to serve in interim KPD role after former deputy chief over professional standards left months after being hired

Magistrate Judge H. Bruce Guyton is stepping in to temporarily fill a role that was vacated only months after it was created.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department announced Wednesday a retired magistrate judge agreed to temporarily fill a deputy chief role over professional standards that had been vacated only months after its inception.

Former Magistrate Judge H. Bruce Guyton agreed to fill the role of interim deputy chief of professional standards, KPD said Wednesday. The role was created in late 2022 and previously filled by a former federal prosecutor, Brooklyn Belk.

KPD hired Belk in February 2023, and she started amid fanfare about how she would help Police Chief Paul Noel as he focuses on improving processes, accountability and transparency at KPD. However, in late June KPD announced that she would be departing the role on July 16.

Before resigning, Belk was the highest-ranking Black female in KPD history. The department didn't specify why Belk was leaving after five months on the job.

KPD said Knoxville City Council will vote on approving the proposed agreement for Guyton to serve in the role on a month-to-month contract basis. If approved, he would step into the role until KPD selects a full-time replacement.

“I am entirely committed to the Professional Standards model, and Judge Guyton will allow us to continue the work that has already been started without interruption,” said Chief of Police Paul Noel. “He is highly qualified and will add tremendous value to our team. I look forward to bringing him into the fold and appreciate his willingness to assist our efforts to improve our organization.”

Guyton served as a U.S. magistrate judge in the Eastern District of Tennessee for nearly 20 years until he retired in 2022. Before that, KPD said he specialized in discrimination and employment law at a local law firm.

“I respect and appreciate the Knoxville Police Department and look forward to becoming a part of the organization,” said Judge Guyton. “I am grateful to Chief Noel and Mayor Kincannon for giving me the opportunity to contribute to the good work the men and women of the KPD do on a daily basis.”