KPD: One suspect remains at large after robbing a Knoxville Walgreens

Travis Monday, a 45-year-old, and one other man robbed the Walgreens located at 7523 Kingston Pike around 8:30 p.m., according to the Knoxville Police Department.

One of the suspects "acted like he had a gun" when he entered the store, KPD said.

After the initial investigation, officers received a description of the truck the two suspects fled in, according to KPD.

Officers located the truck a short time later and attempted to stop it on I-40 East near Papermill Drive. The truck did not stop and officers pursued it briefly before losing sight of the truck and calling off the pursuit, KPD said.

The truck was spotted again by troopers with the Tennessee Highway Patrol and deputies with the Knox County Sheriff's Office. The truck refused to stop and a pursuit was initiated, according to KPD.

The truck wrecked on E. Emory Road at Quarry Road. THP deputies were able to take Monday, the driver, into custody. The second suspect, the passenger, fled from the truck and was unable to be located after the area was canvassed by officials, KPD said.

The second suspect has still not been located or identified, according to KPD.

Monday was charged with multiple offenses including aggravated robbery, simple possession and felony evading arrest, KPD said.