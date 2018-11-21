A Knoxville woman is facing charges after she allegedly interfered with a lawful bear hunt by stealing a hunting dog, according to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.

The TWRA said Sandra Lucille Inman stole a Maryville hunter's dog during an active bear hunt. She's being charged with theft of property, violation of the Hunter Protection Act, and removal of a transmitting collar.

Wildlife officers were able to return the dog to the hunter.

The TWRA said the use of dogs to hunt bears is a traditional method in Tennessee and throughout North America, saying they have fielded reports of hunting dog theft for many years and it is usually difficult to get a resolution for the hunter.

Wildlife officers reminded people to leave hunting dogs alone and to never remove their GPS collars. People concerned about illegal hunting in East Tennessee should contact the TWRA Region 4 dispatcher at 1-800-831-1174 instead of trying to take matters into their own hands.

The suspect's court date hasn't been assigned.

