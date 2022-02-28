Legendary Knoxville wrestling promoter Terry Landell dies at 59

Terry Landell, often referred to as the "K-Town Daddy" and "Mr. Knoxville," died peacefully on Saturday, Feb. 26. He was 59 years old.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A legendary Knoxville wrestling promoter and manager has died.

Landell ran a wrestling store in Fountain City that doubled as a bonding agency. He was also a former host on Wrestle Talk, a show on Community Television (CTV) of Knoxville that began in the 90s.

"Landell was Knoxville's best wrestling promoter and had a prominent association with K-Town Bonding Company," according to his obituary.

Landell was known to say his unique wrestling catchphrase, "Who's your daddy?" often.

"I’m sad to hear about the passing of Terry Landell. Although I never worked with him directly, but I always enjoyed our visits at the City County Building and our conversations about wrestling," said Glenn Jacobs, Knox County mayor also known as WWE superstar Kane.