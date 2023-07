The Knoxville Police Department is asking commuters to seek alternate routes.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department said it is working to clear a fatal crash reported on Northbound Alcoa Highway near Cherokee Trail Wednesday morning.

One person was pronounced dead at the hospital, according to KPD.

The crash happened around 6:28 AM and is currently blocking one lane and the entry ramp to Alcoa Highway, KPD said.

As of 9:50 a.m., traffic was backed up past Governor John Sevier Highway.

Seek alternate routes if possible.