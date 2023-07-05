TDOT: Reconstruction, widening continues on Alcoa Highway

The project along S.R. 115 includes widening the existing road for almost 1.6 miles, according to TDOT.

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Work is underway for the latest section of State Route 115 (US 129/Alcoa Highway) in Knox County, according to a release from TDOT.

The project is part of a large effort to reconstruct and widen Alcoa Highway for almost 13 miles from State Route 35 to Cherokee Trail in Blount and Knox Counties, according to TDOT.

Work is getting underway on the latest section of Alcoa Highway between Cherokee Trail and Woodson Drive in Knox County. To sign up for project updates, be sure to visit the @myTDOT website. https://t.co/V00X4FdSVG pic.twitter.com/wNvn5gHyUK — Mark Nagi (@MarkNagiTDOT) July 5, 2023

Alcoa Highway is a connection between Knoxville and Alcoa and Maryville. It also provides a route to McGhee Tyson Airport and the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. The section between S.R. 35 and South Singleton Station Road serves many purposes for commuters, local businesses and airport traffic.

The differing priorities along the section and the remainder of the roadway have resulted in negative safety and capacity issues. The proposed improvements are intended to address transportation needs, such as increasing the capacity and level of service, correcting roadway deficiencies and improving safety.

A modified interchange will be included at Cherokee Trail and the entrance to UT Medical Center, according to the release.

Due to the significant size of the project, the proposed improvements have been separated into seven smaller sections or phases.