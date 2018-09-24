Investigators, patrol officers and Knoxville Police Department cadets will re-canvass the area around Morningside Hills Apartments Monday in hopes of finding new information in a 2016 unsolved homicide.

The victim, Colin Jackson, was found shot in one of the apartments in September 2016, according to KPD.

Police say Jackson's girlfriend found him dead inside the Morningside Hill Apartments after returning home from work. She had tried calling him multiple times during the day, but didn't get an answer.

Investigators along with patrol officers and cadets will again go door-to-door seeking new information that may lead to the identity of the person or persons responsible for Jackson's death.

It's expected to start at 2 p.m.

