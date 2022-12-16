CEO of KUB visits customer who switched to 'World's Fastest Internet' for instant feedback

Gabriel Bolas, the CEO of KUB, visited a customer who just switched to the "world's fastest internet," hoping to get instant feedback on the services.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The CEO of the Knoxville Utilities Board, Gabriel Bolas, visited a customer on Friday who had just signed up for fiber internet services through the utility company.

He said he was hoping to get instant feedback on the services, and he said that teams at KUB rely on feedback like that to improve their systems and provide better services.

KUB recently launched its fiber internet service, which is gradually rolling out as an option for all of its electricity customers. In August, they launched a beta testing program in East Knoxville to refine the systems before rolling it out to other customers.

It is now available in some parts of Knoxville.

"We're so excited. It's been a journey to get here. A lot of effort and now that we're doing it, folks are demanding it, really needing it," said Bolas. "We want to get there as soon as we can, and we have a lot of work to do. We're getting a great response. We're learning a lot. This is something that will change Knoxville."

Their broadband system will provide 1-gigabit download and upload speeds, beating out plans that many other companies offer in the area. They plan to offer it for $65 per month with no contracts or data limits. Plans for businesses will also be available, according to KUB.

Fiber internet customers will also have television and phone options, according to KUB officials.

The fiber infrastructure will be built in phases, and officials said they plan for it to take around 7 years to complete building the system in all proposed areas.