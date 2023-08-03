TBI issues Endangered Young Adult alert for 20-year-old Kingsport woman last seen June 26

The TBI said Layla Santanello, 20, was last seen on June 26 in the American Way area of Kingsport.

KINGSPORT, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an Endangered Young Adult alert on Thursday for a 20-year-old Kingsport woman last seen on June 26.

They said Layla Santanello, 20, was last seen in the area of American Way in Kingsport. They said she is around 4'10" tall and weighs around 135 lbs. They also said she has blonde hair and brown eyes.

The TBI said anyone with information about her location should reach out to the Kingsport Police Department at 423-343-9780. People can also reach out to the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.