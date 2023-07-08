x
List: East Tennessee schools closing early due to severe weather

Severe storms are expected in the region Monday afternoon.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Early closures have been announced for Monday, Aug. 7 due to weather.

Here are the latest closings: 

  • Cocke County closing at 1:30 p.m.
  • Cross Creek Christian Closing at noon
  • Greeneville Closing at 1 p.m.
  • Jefferson County closing at 1:30 p.m.
  • Kings Academy closing at 2 p.m. 
  • Lenoir City Elementary and Middle School closing at 1 p.m. 
  • Lenoir City High School closing at 1:30 p.m.
  • Loudon County closing at 1 p.m.
  • Monroe County closing at 12:30 p.m.
  • Sweetwater City Schools closing at 12:30 PM 

This story will be updated as we learn of more closings.

