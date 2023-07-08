List: East Tennessee schools closing early due to severe weather

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Early closures have been announced for Monday, Aug. 7 due to weather.
Here are the latest closings:
- Cocke County closing at 1:30 p.m.
- Cross Creek Christian Closing at noon
- Greeneville Closing at 1 p.m.
- Jefferson County closing at 1:30 p.m.
- Kings Academy closing at 2 p.m.
- Lenoir City Elementary and Middle School closing at 1 p.m.
- Lenoir City High School closing at 1:30 p.m.
- Loudon County closing at 1 p.m.
- Monroe County closing at 12:30 p.m.
- Sweetwater City Schools closing at 12:30 PM
This story will be updated as we learn of more closings.