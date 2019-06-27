KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Pastor Chuck Starks said when hate arises in the world it is a unique opportunity to spread a little good.

"If you look around this world, this world is filled with so much evidence of hate," he said. "But that is when we need to remember who we are and who we're called to be."

Starks is a pastor at Church Street United Methodist Church and said that also means looking forward to better days.

"Stay focused on that which gives us hope and our confidence," he said.

Over at Black Oak Heights Baptist Church, Pastor Todd Stinnett said many religious groups weren't in agreement after comments from former KCSO detective Grayson Fritts surfaced.

"The churches of this community don't condone the message that was relayed," Stinnett said. "Immediately on Father's Day on Sunday morning we denounced those comments."

While Stinnett recognizes his church and many other religious organizations have different ideas, he said having differing beliefs shouldn't call for hate or harm to others.

"Just because we disagree with somebody doesn't mean that we fail to love them, because it's for them just like it is for us," he said.

And loving others is something Pastor Starks said he will continue to preach in his own church.

"To love one another, the fact that He calls us to understand that God's love is bigger than any of us," Starks said.

He said loving people and having hope is a 24/7 kind of job. But it's the kind of message he will continue believing in through the good and the bad.

"What gives me hope is Jesus... I'm a Jesus guy," he said. "There's plenty of love to go around to everyone, and we should never get tired of sharing that message."