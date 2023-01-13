x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Magistrate Judge Jill McCook honored with formal investiture ceremony

Chief U.S. District Judge Travis R. McDonough presided over Magistrate Judge Jill McCook's investiture on Friday.
Credit: WBIR

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — One of East Tennessee's newest federal magistrate judges has finally been given her formal investiture ceremony nearly a year after being sworn in.

Chief U.S. District Judge Travis R. McDonough presided over Magistrate Judge Jill McCook's investiture on Friday.  

McCook took her oath of office on Jan. 31, 2022, after succeeding U.S. Magistrate Judge H. Bruce Guyton -- who retired after serving in the role since 2003.

McCook formerly clerked for U.S. District Court Judge Thomas Varlan in Knoxville. She was for four years an attorney for the Tennessee Valley Authority in Knoxville. Before that, she was an attorney with the Baker, Donelson firm.

A magistrate's job entails helping district court judges, handling many aspects of federal proceedings such as criminal first appearances and the issuance of warrants.

McCook got her law degree from Washington and Lee University in Virginia and her bachelor's degree from Emory & Henry College in Virginia.

McCook was named to be a magistrate judge in the summer of 2021.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Knoxville Symphony's free show to honor MLK

Before You Leave, Check This Out