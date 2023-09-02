Appalachian Bear Rescue takes in new yearling

Lovey Bear came to ABR with a broken right femur and malnourished teeth.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Appalachian Bear Rescue (ABR) has recently taken in an underweight male yearling, according to a post from the non-profit.

Lovey Bear, a 13-month-old, weighs 13.2 pounds. During this time of year, yearlings his age usually weigh at least four times Lovey Bear's weight, ABR said.

Lovey Bear came to ABR with a broken right femur and malnourished teeth. He had surgery at the University of Tennessee College of Veterinary Medicine on Monday, Feb. 13.

Due to Lovey Bear's prolonged malnutrition, Lovey is calcium deficient and his bones are fragile. That's why his teeth are in poor condition, ABR said.

ABR will have Lovey on a high-calcium diet. The yearling also needs sunlight to help him metabolize the calcium, so UV lamps were installed in his habitat.