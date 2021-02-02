Maryville police investigating after fight over masks at daycare

According to records, Catherine Gallimore, 35, and Michelle Layne, 36, got in a "heated debate" over whether or not to wear a mask at the student drop-off.

MARYVILLE, Tenn. — The Maryville Police Department is investigating a reported assault after two women got in a fight over wearing masks at a daycare on Montvale Station Road.

According to records, Catherine Gallimore, 35, and Michelle Layne, 36, got in a "heated debate" over whether or not to wear a mask at the student drop-off of the daycare on Aug. 30.

They had a second confrontation on Aug. 31 while leaving the student drop-off that escalated, according to reports.

Gallimore told investigators that Layne had made loud and rude comments about her not wearing a mask. She said she started taking pictures to complain to the daycare.

Gallimore said Layne took her phone and threw it on the ground. Records noted there was no visible damage to her phone.

Layne said Gallimore hit her from behind while she was carrying her infant child. She also said she threw Gallimore's phone in the grass while she was taking video during their argument.