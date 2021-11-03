Cook Park Playground in Athens closed due to structural issues

The area is fenced off after a car accident damaged the playground on Wednesday.

ATHENS, Tenn. — The Cook Park Playground at 414 Cook Drive in Athens will be closed for the foreseeable future after a car accident damaged the structure on Wednesday.

The area is unsafe due to structural issues and visitors to the park must stay away from the playground, said the Parks and Recreation department.

“This will be an extended closure as we go through the process of certifying the condition of the equipment to ensure the long-term safety of our citizens,” Director of Parks and Recreation. Austin Fesmire said.

The playground is fenced off with signs saying to keep out.