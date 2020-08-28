Megan Boswell, mother of baby Evelyn Boswell to be arraigned in court

Megan Boswell is set to be arraigned Friday at 9 a.m. in Sullivan County Criminal Court via video. We will continue to update you, as we learn more.

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. — The mother of 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell, Megan Boswell, is set to be arraigned Friday at 9 a.m. in Sullivan County Criminal Court via video.

Previously, Megan Boswell was set to be arraigned on May 8 but it was delayed.

On Wednesday, Aug. 19, a grand jury indicted Megan Boswell on 19 counts including two felony murder charges, aggravated child abuse and aggravated neglect charges.

She was also charged with 12 counts of false reporting, tampering with evidence, abuse of a corpse and failure to report a death under suspicious circumstances, officials said.

"If found guilty of felony murder, she could spend the rest of her life in prison," lawyer Don Bosch said.

Megan Boswell's bond is set at $1 million.

On March 6, authorities found the 15-month-old's remains on family property.