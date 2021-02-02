TBI: Missing 1-year-old in Jefferson Co. found safe, non-custodial father arrested

TBI also mentioned that his non-custodial father, Brandon Wilson, has been arrested.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said that 1-year-old Atreyu Jack Wilson has been found safe.

TBI also mentioned that his non-custodial father, Brandon Wilson, has been arrested.

UPDATE: Atreyu Jack Wilson has been located and is safe. Brandon Wilson is in custody. Thank you for sharing! pic.twitter.com/mkU1I4LXOn — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) July 7, 2021

Previous

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an endangered child alert for a missing 1-year-old from Jefferson County on Wednesday, July 7.

According to the TBI, Atreyu Jack Wilson was last seen Tuesday and may be with his non-custodial father, Brandon Wilson.

ENDANGERED CHILD ALERT: We need your help locating 1-year-old Atreyu Jack Wilson, missing out of Jefferson County. He was last seen Tuesday and may be with his non-custodial father, Brandon Wilson.



Seen them? Call 1-800-TBI-FIND or Jefferson Co. Sheriff's Office at 423-823-1697. pic.twitter.com/qUi02DM74m — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) July 7, 2021

Atreyu is 2'1" tall and 25 lbs, has brown hair and blue eyes, and was last seen wearing a blue shirt and blue pants, according to the TBI.

The TBI says Brandon Wilson is 32-year-old, 6'2", 165 lbs. and has brown hair and blue eyes.

Brandon Wilson is 32-years-old. He's 6'2", 165 lbs., with brown hair and blue eyes.



They may be in a silver 2008 Dodge Caravan, TN tag 6N6 2J7, and traveling to the Traverse City, MI or Fort Myers, FL area.



Brandon Wilson is wanted for Kidnapping.



Tips? 1-800-TBI-FIND pic.twitter.com/KVzJwl5D2O — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) July 7, 2021

The two may be in a silver 2008 Dodge Caravan, with a TN License plate that reads: DKB-044. Brandon might be taking Atreyu to Traverse City, MI or Fort Myers, FL, according to the TBI.