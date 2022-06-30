TBI: Silver Alert issued for missing Johnson City man

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issues a Silver Alert for a 77-year-old man from Johnson City on Thursday.

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said they were looking for a 77-year-old man who was missing from Johnson City on Thursday.

They said Dale Covington, 77, has a medical condition that could hinder his ability to return home safely without help. They described him as a man that's 5'11" tall and weighs around 170 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes. In a picture posted to social media, he also wore glasses.

They said he was last seen wearing a blue, plaid, button-down shirt with pants colored blue and grey. They also said he could be in a 2014 white Toyota Prius with the license plate T2599B.

They said there was no information available about the direction he could be driving.

Anyone who has seen Covington, or if they saw the car, should call TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND or the Johnson City Police Department at 423-434-6125.