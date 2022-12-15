Knox County Mobile Meals searching for volunteers to deliver food

Knox County Mobile Meals said several routes scheduled for Friday need volunteer delivery drivers.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knox County Mobile Meals said they are searching for volunteers to help deliver food to homebound seniors ahead of the holidays.

They said there were several routes scheduled for Dec. 16 that still need volunteer delivery drivers. They said they would prefer volunteers to be flexible on their locations, but also said anyone interested and available should still reach out if they have a preference.

They said meals are usually delivered between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. and delivery time usually takes around two hours per route.

They also said that due to traveling and illness, they are low on volunteer delivery drivers. They said they need the most help on weekdays. They also said there are some spots still open for Sunday, Dec. 25.

They said routes on Christmas Day are usually shorter than usual and volunteers get to hand out gifts.