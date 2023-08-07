MCSO: Officials searching for two missing hikers in the Bald River Falls area

Officials were first made aware of the missing hikers on Sunday, Aug. 6, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.

MONROE COUNTY, Tenn. — The Monroe County Sheriff's Office said two hikers are missing.

The hikers were last seen in the Bald River Falls area and were reported missing on Sunday, Aug. 6, MCSO said.

MCSO's Special Operations team, Monroe County EMS, Monroe County Emergency Management Agency (EMA), as well as the Tellico Fire Department, Madisonville Fire Department, Notchey Creek Fire Department, Rafter Fire Department and the Tri-Community Fire Department are currently searching for the hikers.

MCSO said they received a call about the hikers at around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday. Chief Deputy Chris White said the hikers did not return when they were expected. Authorities searched throughout the night and returned to search the area Monday morning.

An Apache helicopter from the National Guard unit also helped with the search. An MCSO spokesperson, Brandon Burley, said the missing hikers are a man and a woman. The detective says they went up Trail 88 and they must have gotten lost on their way back.

They’re hoping to find them soon because the hikers were not prepared with emergency equipment. The detective says they know one of them is wearing basketball shorts and flip-flops.

“I know they have been in contact with them via phone there, in some places they were able to make a phone call. I don’t think anyone is hurt they're just dehydrated and lost," said White.

He also said his biggest concern was the weather. Storms moved through the area Monday afternoon, bringing dangerously strong winds, rain, lightning and other kinds of danger.

The search was paused at around 2:30 p.m. because of the storm. Authorities said they would return to search for the hikers as soon as the rain stopped.

This story is ongoing and we will update you as we learn more.