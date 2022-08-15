MPD: 18-year-old dead after car wreck in Morristown

Isabela Martinez was taken to the UT Medical Center where she later died from her injuries, according to a crash report from the Morristown Police Department.

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. — An 18-year-old woman is dead after a wreck in Morristown on Saturday night.

Dominick Cornacchia, a 23-year-old, was traveling eastbound "well above the posted speed limit" on East Morris Boulevard around 12:43 a.m., according to a traffic crash report from the Morristown Police Department.

At that time, 34-year-old Sergio Garcia Gutierrez was exiting a Waffle House parking lot and attempting to head westbound on East Morris Boulevard, the report said.

Cornacchia saw Gutierrez's vehicle and attempted to swerve out of the way. However, their vehicles still made contact, according to the report.

Cornacchia had a suspected serious injury and had to be extracted from the vehicle. He was taken to the Morristown Hamblen Hospital via law enforcement, the report said.

Cornacchia's passenger was 18-year-old Isabela Martinez. Martinez was taken to the UT Medical Center via helicopter where she later died from her injuries, according to the report.

Gutierrez was also taken to the UT Medical Center via helicopter with suspected serious injuries, the report said.

Officers suspected Cornacchia was under the influence of alcohol. Tests were given to Cornacchia and those results are pending. He also faces violations for reckless driving, according to the report.

Both Cornacchia and Martinez were not wearing seatbelts, according to the report.