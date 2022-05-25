National Missing Children's Day: Seven AMBER alerts and endangered child alerts active in Tennessee

The TBI urged people to also take a look at the list of missing children in the state, browsing through photos and possibly sharing information about their location.

TENNESSEE, USA — National Missing Children's Day was on Wednesday this year. It's a day meant to encourage parents, guardians, caregivers and others to make child safety a priority.

The day started on May 25, 1983, in memory of a 6-year-old boy who went missing from a New York City street corner 4 years earlier. This year will mark the 39th annual recognition of the day.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation shared its list of missing children across the state on social media Wednesday. They encouraged people to look through the list and browse the photos of children, in case any pictures jog their memory.

If they remember seeing any of the children, they asked people to reach out at 1-800-TBI-FIND to share any information they could have. People can also email tips to TBI online.

They also shared a list of the state's active AMBER Alerts and endangered child alerts.

There are seven across the state, including a 2-day-old infant who has been missing since February in Memphis and Summer Wells who went missing on June 15, 2021, when she was 5 years old.