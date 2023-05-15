Knoxville Police Dept. and Mayor Indya Kincannon celebrate officers during National Police Week

National Police Week is from May 14 through May 20, and May 15 is Peace Officers Memorial Day.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — This week marks National Police Week. It started in 1962, when President John F. Kennedy signed a proclamation that designated May 15 as Peace Officers Memorial Day, and the week that date falls in as a week dedicated to police officers.

The Knoxville Police Department celebrated its officers on Monday, alongside Knoxville leaders.

"Please join us in paying tribute to all peace officers who have died, or who have been disabled, in the line of duty for the safety and protection of others," said Mayor Indya Kincannon on social media.

Knoxville police officers gathered to honor one another during a special luncheon on Monday, and Kincannon stopped by. Officials handed out several awards too, including "Officer of the Year" recognitions.

"They're the backbone of KPD. The officers that were recognized today, the officers that were nominated and didn't get selected, and the everyday men and women of KPD — they go out there every single day. They're working hard," said Chief Paul Noel.

Officers Jonathan Gomez and Austin Jordan won the "Officers of the Year" awards.

Gomez was nominated based on his work on the Community Engagement Response Team, making more than 30 arrests for felony offenses and finding more than 20 illegally-owned guns.

Jordan was also nominated for his work on CERT. They said that in March 2022 case, he found a car involved in a foul play case while on his way to work. He tried to pull the car over, but a pursuit started. The driver was arrested, and KPD said the body of a murder victim was found inside the car.