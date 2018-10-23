The University of Tennessee System will begin searching for the next UT Knoxville Chancellor in 2019.

Interim president-elect Randy Boyd will establish a search advisory committee for a national search after he takes over in November. That search is expected to begin in January.

Current UT system president Joe DiPietro dismissed former chancellor Beverly Davenport back in May.

Randy Boyd has said the chancellor search for the Knoxville campus is a top priority but the timing of it will be determined by the board.

Former Knoxville area lawmaker Jamie Woodson is now a member of the UT Board of Trustees. Governor Bill Haslam made the announcement Monday.

Woodson served in the state senate for 12 years where she worked as a champion for many education issues.

Decosta Jenkins, the president, and chief executive officer of Nashville Electric Service, will also join her on the board. Both Jenkins and Woodson are UT graduates.

