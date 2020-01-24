BELL COUNTY, Ky. — Four people were arrested after the Bell County Sheriff's Office said a neighbor burglarized a property just after a devastating fire that killed three children and a grandmother.

Family members said Beulah Faye Mullins died in the fire on Hurst Hollow Road on Jan. 7, along with three of her grandchildren: Sierra Nicole Posey, 12, Cynthia Leeann Posey, 10, and Shawn Caleb Posey, 8.

According to the Bell County Sheriff's Office, family members reported multiple items had been stolen from a camper on the property between the time of the fire and Jan. 8, including firearms, a generator, a wire welder, carbide lamps and copper wire.

The family reported the information on Jan. 20 after seeing some of the items being sold on Facebook.

Deputy Edward Dray with the Bell County Sheriff's Office said a neighbor of the victims, 20-year-old Dillon Jerel Nichols, had tried to sell a stolen rifle and a pistol on Facebook Wednesday, but was unsuccessful.

Nichols, along with his father Ralph Nichols, then were able to pawn the stolen rifle for $60 at a Middlesboro pawn shop, according to deputies. Dray said another woman, Retta Howard, was able to pawn a stolen pistol for $50 at the same shop.

On Wednesday, Jan. 22, Dray and other deputies went back to Hurst Hollow Road to respond to complaints of people trespassing on the victim's property. They said they found a vehicle in the driveway, which they said the father and son neighbors had been seen driving to the pawn shop.

Deputies said they found both Ralph and Dillon Nichols, Retta Howard and her boyfriend, Devereux Wilder. All four were taken into custody for outstanding arrest warrants. Deputies said three others were with them who were let go.

Deputies said both Ralph and Dillon Nichols were taken to the Bell County Detention Center and charged with burglary, receiving stolen property, and theft by deception. There were also served outstanding warrants. Ralph is also facing a charge of possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

Wilder and Howard were served outstanding warrants.