KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — United Airlines is debuting a new flying experience at McGhee Tyson airport with the introduction of the new Bombardier CRJ-550.

The 50-seat plane offers new amenities such as more legroom, storage space, wi-fi and a self-serve food and beverage center.

United will be offering flights on this new jet to and from Knoxville and Chicago.

Knoxville is one of the few regions to try out this new aircraft.



