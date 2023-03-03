Covenant Health opens new urgent care clinic and medical facility in South Knoxville

The new facility is located at the corner of Chapman Highway and Mountain Grove drive.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — South Knoxville has a new medical facility that will provide urgent care services and many other kinds of care after Covenant Health cut the ribbon on a new location at the corner of Chapman Highway and Mountain Grove Drive.

They said the new facility would provide primary care, imaging, diagnostics, physical therapy, occupational therapy, cardiopulmonary rehabilitation and specialized medical care.

They said the urgent care clinic would serve patients seven days a week. There will be comprehensive obstetrical and gynecological care, as well as medical services to manage chronic kidney disease and many other kinds of care.

“Covenant Health is on a mission to bring the right care, at the right time, in the right place to the people of East Tennessee. We’re expanding our facilities, enhancing our technology and proactively investing in services and resources that provide high-quality care to local communities throughout our region,” said Jim VanderSteeg, the Covenant Health President and CEO.

Knoxville leaders gathered on Friday for a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the facility, including Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon and Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs.

“There’s a lot of energy in this part of town. It’s palpable,” said Kincannon. “South Knoxville is growing. It’s growing because of intentional investments in people, places, connectivity, the outdoors and more. But none of that matters unless residents have access to health care. The bottom line is that high-quality health care is linked to a higher quality of life, and that’s what’s needed in all corners of our community."

The facility is 47,346 square feet large and includes a community room, as well as potential for future expansion. Free parking is available. Medical services are expected to open in phases starting March 2023, and all services are expected to be available by May 2023.