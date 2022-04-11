'Norris Shines' organization looking for donations after they say thousands of holiday lights, decorations stolen

The theft was discovered Saturday morning by a Norris Lions Club member. He notified the Norris Police Department on Saturday.

NORRIS, Tenn. — The "Norris Shines" organization is looking for donations after Christmas lights and holiday decorations were stolen from B&C Storage in Norris, according to a press release.

Officials said the incident was reported at the entrance to the city of Norris on East Norris Road.

According to authorities, the incident was reported Saturday morning by Will Grinder, a member of the Norris Lions Club. The Lions Club had allowed the Norris Shines organization to store its lights and decorations at no charge.

They said over 11,000 Christmas lights, 12 holiday wreaths, a Christmas tree, as well as many other decorations and heavy-duty electrical cords were stolen. They said several American flags used around town on special holidays belonging to the Norris Lions Club were also missing.

Since 2020, the Norris Shines committee has placed thousands of holiday lights in downtown Norris. It also encourages the community to decorate their homes and yards with lights, wreaths, garlands, inflatables and Christmas trees so residents and visitors can enjoy a bright colorful Christmas light “driving tour” throughout the city.

“Now everything is gone,” said Bonnie Peacock, Chairperson of the Norris Shines Committee. “Well, when I heard this terrible news I took about 3 minutes to be sad, then I thought that we will just have to raise more money to replace everything!”

Peacock said the Norris Shines committee will start to raise the funds to make "Norris 'shine' again".

Donations to replace the stolen lights should be mailed to:

Norris Woman’s Club, Post Office Box 1154, Norris, TN 37828.

Cash or checks are welcomed. Checks should be made out to the Norris Woman’s Club with “Norris Shines” on the “For” line.

For more information, people should reach out to Bonnie Peacock at 865-388-0788 or via email at bonpavo@aol.com.