GATLINBURG, Tenn. — Ober Gatlinburg announced Saturday that it plans to reopen its aerial tramway and mountain activities May 22.

According to a press release, visitors to Ober Gatlinburg will see several changes:

The Aerial Tramway has been retrofitted with spacing barriers to encourage social distancing.

Providing a complimentary bottle of hand sanitizer for each Aerial Tramway transaction and each car parking on the mountain to encourage use on property.

Mandatory use of masks for food service and janitorial employees.

Temperature checks on employees where temperatures of 100.4 degrees or higher must be sent home.

Social distancing guidelines for both employees and guests with increased signage.

Increased janitorial cleaning.

Decreasing points of contact for payments by wiping down card readers with cleaning solution after every purchase and offering hand sanitizer to employees and guests during each transaction.

Employees have received training on COVID-19 health and safety guidelines.

