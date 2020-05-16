GATLINBURG, Tenn. — Ober Gatlinburg announced Saturday that it plans to reopen its aerial tramway and mountain activities May 22.
According to a press release, visitors to Ober Gatlinburg will see several changes:
- The Aerial Tramway has been retrofitted with spacing barriers to encourage social distancing.
- Providing a complimentary bottle of hand sanitizer for each Aerial Tramway transaction and each car parking on the mountain to encourage use on property.
- Mandatory use of masks for food service and janitorial employees.
- Temperature checks on employees where temperatures of 100.4 degrees or higher must be sent home.
- Social distancing guidelines for both employees and guests with increased signage.
- Increased janitorial cleaning.
- Decreasing points of contact for payments by wiping down card readers with cleaning solution after every purchase and offering hand sanitizer to employees and guests during each transaction.
- Employees have received training on COVID-19 health and safety guidelines.
RELATED: "It is exciting!" || Dollywood planning reopening as state allows amusement parks to reopen next week
RELATED: 'We want you to come' | Sevier County leaders say they're working daily to balance tourism with safety
RELATED: Anakeesta in Gatlinburg announces tentative plans to reopen on May 21
RELATED: Gatlinburg Parkway will be one lane in each direction again this weekend to promote social distancing