GATLINBURG, Tenn. — Ober Gatlinburg announced Saturday that it plans to reopen its aerial tramway and mountain activities May 22. 

According to a press release, visitors to Ober Gatlinburg will see several changes:

  • The Aerial Tramway has been retrofitted with spacing barriers to encourage social distancing. 
  • Providing a complimentary bottle of hand sanitizer for each Aerial Tramway transaction and each car parking on the mountain to encourage use on property. 
  • Mandatory use of masks for food service and janitorial employees.
  • Temperature checks on employees where temperatures of 100.4 degrees or higher must be sent home. 
  • Social distancing guidelines for both employees and guests with increased signage. 
  • Increased janitorial cleaning. 
  • Decreasing points of contact for payments by wiping down card readers with cleaning solution after every purchase and offering hand sanitizer to employees and guests during each transaction. 
  • Employees have received training on COVID-19 health and safety guidelines.

RELATED: "It is exciting!" || Dollywood planning reopening as state allows amusement parks to reopen next week

RELATED: 'We want you to come' | Sevier County leaders say they're working daily to balance tourism with safety

RELATED: Anakeesta in Gatlinburg announces tentative plans to reopen on May 21

RELATED: Gatlinburg Parkway will be one lane in each direction again this weekend to promote social distancing