BCSO: Number of overdose cases down so far this year in Blount County

BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — The Blount County Sheriff's Office said that so far into the year, the number of reported drug overdoses and drug overdose deaths is down compared to the previous year.

Authorities said as of August 2023, 34 people died due to a drug overdose. There were also more than 160 reported overdose cases. Those numbers are down compared to 2022, which saw 179 overdose cases and 42 drug overdose deaths at the same point in the year.

Deputy Chief Ron Talbott said Tennessee's Dangerous Drug Task Force is providing the county with a device they can use to test drugs authorities find on the streets for dangerous chemicals, like fentanyl.

"It'll give us the ability to identify what drug we're actually dealing with, and not have to send this drug to the lab, which will help the lab reduce the number of exhibits that they're having to analyze," said Talbott.