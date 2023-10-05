Roane Co. officers investigating after neighbor finds 3 people dead in Rockwood home

The Roane County Medical Examiner said the circumstances behind how the three died are under investigation.

ROCKWOOD, Tenn. — Authorities in Roane County are investigating after a neighbor found three people dead in a home.

According to Roane County Sheriff Jack Stockton, two males and one female were found dead in the home. It's on Mountain View Road in the Rockwood area of Roane County, according to Medical Examiner Dr. Thomas Boduch.

Stockton told WBIR that someone went to the home Wednesday to check on them and thought they were all sleeping. The person then went back Thursday morning and the three people hadn't appeared to have moved.

The home's door was open at the time, a factor being considered in the investigation.

The person called 911.

The sheriff said foul play can't be ruled out yet, and authorities right now are treating it as a crime scene.

Boduch said his office was part of the investigation and that his investigator was on the scene.

Names have not been released yet.

"It's still very early in the investigation," he said.