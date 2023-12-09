Metro Drug Coalition begins offering free family addiction support services

The Metro Drug Coalition has started offering weekly family support services for those who struggle with addiction and their families.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Metro Drug Coalition's mission to create a community that's healthy, safe, and free of substance misuse is continuing through the addition of family support service meetings, which officially began on September 11.

The meetings are for those with a substance use disorder and their family members to attend from 6 to 8 p.m.

From 6 to 7 p.m., there will be a support group that is confidential and led by a therapist.

Then from 7 to 8 p.m., there will be a family lecture series that covers a different topic each week.

Bill Lee, a consultant for the nonprofit, said many support groups only focus on the individual misusing substances, not their family members. He said the goal of this new service is to meet the needs of everyone involved.

"They lack a lot when it comes to helping families," said Lee. "Families are much more needy on the back end after their person comes out of treatment, and we want to respond to that need. We want there to be a support mechanism in place so they can get their needs met."

The lecture series runs for 12 weeks before it resets.

"It's basically a three-month process," said Lee. "But people don't have to come for just three months, they can come for as long as they want to."

He added that the Gateway Building, where the meetings are held, is also a place for people who may be struggling with addiction to come from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. for support and to be free of the temptation to use a substance.