One person dead in Hawkins County after farming incident

The Hawkins County Rescue Squad said they found the tractor in an 8-foot deep trench with the victim at the bottom.

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. — The Hawkins County Rescue Squad said that a person was dead Saturday afternoon after a farming incident.

Crews responded to calls at a home on Walker Lane at around 2:25 p.m. There, they said they found the person pinned under a tractor with a bush hog on its top inside a trench that was around 8 feet deep. The victim was also unresponsive.

The rescue squad helped pull the victim out of the trench and above ground, where responders immediately tried resuscitating them and treating their injuries. They were transported to a nearby hospital, but officials said they did not survive the incident.

Crews from Hawkins County EMS, Bulls Gap Volunteer Fire Department, Lakeview Volunteer Fire Department and the Hawkins County Sheriff's Office all responded to the incident.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends of the patient involved," officials with the Hawkins County Rescue Squad said.

Information about the victim's identity was not immediately available, according to officials. This story will be updated when more information is available.