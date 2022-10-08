x
KPD: Deadly shooting investigation underway in Knoxville

No suspects have been identified at this time, according to the Knoxville Police Department.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department (KPD) is investigating a deadly shooting from Saturday, Oct. 8. 

According to a release from the department, officers responded to the 2800 block of Linden Avenue for a call of a shooting with a victim. 

Officers were able to find a man who had been shot. KPD said the victim was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. 

No suspect has been identified at this time and the shooting remains under investigation.

 Anyone with information regarding the shooting is urged to contact East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers at 865-215-7165 or online at www.easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org

Tipsters can remain anonymous and be eligible to receive a cash reward.

10News will follow updates as they become available.

