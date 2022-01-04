KARM rolls out white flag to help people stay warm from cold weather

Knox Area Rescued Ministry put up its white flag on Tuesday, signaling to unhoused people that they can take shelter overnight, staying warm from the cold.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knox Area Rescue Ministries rolled out its white flag on Tuesday, signaling to hundreds of people that they can stay in its building overnight to stay warm from freezing temperatures.

The weather was expected to drop into the lower 30s Tuesday night after snow blanketed much of the region on Monday and cold, wintry weather stayed in the area. However, temperatures were expected to rise on Wednesday with highs almost hitting 50 degrees.

"The white flag is really our way of letting the homeless community know that our doors are open, to invite people in," said Tony Harris, the director of emergency services. "Our main objective is really just to keep people alive."

He said that the organization should be able to fit 450 people Tuesday night.

The white flag is meant to be a sign that people can find relief and shelter during unsafe conditions. While it's out, people can get food and water from KARM's chapel. People can also stay in the organization's dorms at night. They typically display it when the temperature falls under 40 degrees.

The white flag is also displayed when the weather reaches dangerously high temperatures during the summer, typically more than 85 degrees.