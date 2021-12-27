Police cracking down on DUIs as cases increase over the holidays

Law enforcement across the area are increasing patrols during the holidays and working around the clock to catch intoxicated drivers.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — DUI cases are on the rise, and the time between Thanksgiving and New Year's celebrations is when we tend to see more intoxicated drivers on the roads.

Law enforcement across the area increase patrols during the holidays and work around the clock to catch intoxicated drivers.

Numbers from the Insurance Institute of Highway Safety show alcohol-related crashes are responsible for approximately 25,000 injuries between Thanksgiving and New Year's Day.

The Alcoa Police Department's data shows there were 160 DUI arrests and 33 alcohol-related accidents by the end of November, which is much higher than other times of the year.

Beyond the risk of thousands in fines and jail time, a mother said she still suffers daily from the consequences of someone who decided to drive drunk.

On June 27, Tami Oliver's world was shattered after her daughter was hit head-on by a drunk and distracted driver, killing her. Tami said she was also her best friend.

“It's so easy now to stay put or to call someone or call an Uber,” said Tami Oliver. “It destroys families; it does. I mean, it took my baby away from me. She and I were very close."

Last year, the Tennessee Department of Homeland Security reported 435 people lost their lives to someone who was driving under the influence.