Police seek help IDing skeletal remains of person known as "Old Man" found in tent off Western Ave.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Police are looking for help from the public to identify skeletal remains found off Western Avenue earlier in September.

According to the Knoxville Police Department, officers were called to investigate after someone found human remains in a tent in the woods behind the shopping center at 4440 Western Avenue on September 7 around 4:50 p.m.

Police said the person had been dead for approximately six months. They transported the remains to the Regional Forensic Center to determine how the person died, saying they do not suspect foul play.

Investigators said they were unable to locate anything to help them identify the person. They learned the person went by "Old Man" and that an unknown woman visited him on occasion to give him supplies. No other information is known about the person.