Powell Crossfit gym prepares for possible flooding as storms approach, learning from past flooding incidents

With storms passing through East Tennessee, officials at Crossroads Fitness hope it will not flood again.

POWELL, Tenn. — A gym in Powell is watching incoming storms closely, preparing for the possibility of flooding. It would not be the first time staff at the gym found inches of water when they went to work.

Crossroads Fitness flooded once in 2019, and again in 2020. The first time, they say 18 inches of standing water. Both times, they repaired the building, the equipment and were able to reopen and welcome back their customers. The gym is located next to a creek, inside of a flood zone.

"If you're in a flood zone, it could be $800 or $900 a year, up to $1,000 [for flood insurance," said one expert. "Depending on how severe it is and how many floods they've had."

So, the gym is required to have flood insurance. However, damages from the previous flooding were paid out of pocket. They caused minor damage and insurance would not cover their repairs. People in the community helped the gym clean up after the floods.

They prepared for rain with sandbags and taped some plastic around areas where water could get in.

She said her deductible is around $25,000, so the gym decided not to cash it in. Wednesday marks the second anniversary of the first flood, and one of the gym owners said she feels hopeful.

"Knock on wood," said experts. "And if the creek rises, then we know we need to be a little bit more action-focused on making sure everything is safe," they said.