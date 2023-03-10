TOSHA investigating workplace death in Powell

TOSHA said the death happened on Tuesday in the Mockingbird Meadows Drive area.

POWELL, Tenn. — The Tennessee Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating after they said a person died at their Powell workplace on Tuesday.

TOSHA said it happened in the Mockingbird Meadows Drive area, and they said an investigator was sent to the location to determine the circumstances that led to the worker's death. That investigator will survey the location, review company records and procedures and will conduct interviews between management and employees.

The administration said the investigation could take up to ten weeks to complete.