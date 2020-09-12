Priority Ambulance presents chest compression devices to Loudon County fire departments

Four departments will each have one of the devices.

LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. — Loudon County fire departments now have four chest compression devices thanks to Priority Ambulance that will help responders when they care for people in cardiac distress.

Priority presented the LUCAS 3 devices Wednesday morning. The four departments in the county will each get one.

Priority also is adding four of the life-saving devices to its on-duty ambulances.

The machines perform automatic chest compressions when someone is in distress. They allow first responders to focus on other tasks while seeking to get a patient emergency care.

The LUCAS machine can operate without interruption as a patient is being transported.

Priority Ambulance's Vice President of Operations Rob Webb called the devices "a major investment in emergency medical services" in the community. The company appreciates working with the responders, he said.

Several elected officials were on hand for the presentation Wednesday.