The City of Gatlinburg said it is changing the proposed site for a memorial honoring victims and first responders of the 2016 Sevier County wildfires after a heavy burst of rain caused tree falls and slides along the Spur earlier in August.

Public relations manager Marci Claude said the rains caused a landslide at the proposed wildfire memorial site on Aug. 1. The intense rain also caused damage along the Spur and caused a tree to fall on a car, killing a Georgia man.

RELATED: Georgia man dead after tree fell on vehicle on the Spur between Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge

The city said it made the decision at the recommendation of engineers. The original proposed site for the memorial was going to be across the river from 377 Parkway.

Claude said the city, Sevier County and the Memorial Committee are now looking for an alternative site for the memorial.

RELATED: Leaders hope to break ground on Gatlinburg wildfire memorial around anniversary

RELATED: Permanent memorial to honor wildfire victims, first responders in Gatlinburg

The cost of the cleanup from the August damage is still ongoing. Claude said the cleanup is expected to be finished in the next 60 to 90 days.