Expert explains why radon gas is prominent in East TN, how testing can save lives when buying a home

East Tennessee has a few counties in higher risk zones for radon gas. A homeowner shares her experience, and a realtor explains why it's best to test your home.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Melinda Cutler, a woman living in East Tennessee, describes her home as a place to have "fun with family in her little paradise." She is one of the nearly 17,000 who moved to East Tennessee over the last year.

Many of them bought homes without knowing there could be radioactive gas flowing through them. While going through the home-buying process, Cutler tested the house for radon gas — a natural gas that creeps into houses through cracks and openings.

It comes from the soil. The lowest levels of a home, such as basements or garages, often collect the most radon gas. According to the Tennessee Department of Health, this gas is the second leading cause of lung cancer in the U.S.

"After 25 years in Florida, we just were looking for something different, and this was ideal for raising a family," Cutler said. "They dropped off their test kit, I think on a Thursday or Friday, and it stays in here the whole weekend. They pick it up on a Monday. And sure enough, there is unsafe levels of radon."

The basement is a type of playspace for her children. Her daughter has her painting crafts down there, and her son likes to build his Playmobil sets.

When they first wanted to move into the house, there was another problem to consider. Cutler planned to have family members stay in the basement until they could find a home on their own. She thought the risk was huge, she said.

"I was nervous at first and thought, 'Oh my gosh, should I cancel?'" Cutler said.

Sidney Jessee, operations manager for National Property Inspections East Tennessee, said it's hard to detect because it's colorless and odorless.

When they test a house they measure radon levels at the first livable level. They set a monitor near slabs in basements, even if they're unfinished. As long as they're used often, inspectors say they are a risk. If it's below the threshold of 4.0, then the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Environmental Protection Agency recommend retesting in three to six months to get the yearly average.

CDC has a guide people can refer to since radon is prevalent in East Tennessee.

"Based off of soil types and things of that nature. We just seem to be a hotbed for that," Sidney said. "It can come in through a water source, it can come in through gaps through walls, and just any crevice that it can get in it can enter the home that way."

Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation offers free test kits online. They will take about four to six weeks to be delivered. They are also available for purchase through other online retailers.

Professionals in the East Tennessee area like National Property Inspections East Tennessee offer a more thorough procedure.

When a home is above the safety threshold, a new radon mitigation system can cost around $2,000. Randi Smith, from Keller Williams Smoky Mountains, said it's better to know what's happening at your home.

"As a homeowner who may be thinking about selling, it is 100% within their best interest to fully understand the current condition of their home," Smith said. "If a buyer chooses to include the radon inspection as part of that home buying process, and it is discovered that the radon levels exceed the EPA standard limits, then they have the option at that point to negotiate with the homeowner, the seller, in regards to radon mitigation and how best to handle that."

Cutler decided not to let go of her dream house. She moved forward with the solution to install a mitigation system to keep her home safe.