RAM hosting free medical clinic in Rutledge this weekend

GRAINGER COUNTY, Tenn — Remote Area Medical is bringing a free medical, dental and vision clinic to Grainger County to help the underserved and uninsured the weekend of October 17 and 18.

The clinic is free and open to everyone on a first-come, first-served basis, and no ID is required. It will be held at Rutledge Middle School at 140 Pioneer Drive in Rutledge, Tennessee.

Services will include general medical exams, women's health exams, dental cleanings, fillings, extractions, ex-rays, eye exams, eyeglass prescriptions, and more.

“Remote Area Medical is glad to be able to help bring free services to those in need in the Rutledge community,” said RAM CEO Jeff Eastman. “This has been a challenging time, and access to healthcare is more important than ever before. Thank you to all the volunteers who are coming to help those in need.”

The patient parking lot will open no later than 12:01 a.m. Saturday, October 16 for people to queue up for the clinic. Patients that arrive will be provided additional information regarding the clinic and next steps. People arriving early should be prepared with their own food, water, medicines and clothing when arriving early. Bathrooms will be provided, and people are encouraged to arrive as early as possible.

The clinic doors will open at 6 a.m. Saturday and Sunday and will close based on daily capacity.

Patients are required to wear a face-covering and must undergo a COVID-19 screening before entering the clinic. Non-patients, including pets, will not be allowed to enter the school.

Patients should be prepared to choose between dental or vision services in addition to the free general medical services.

RAM said it is still in need of licensed dental and vision professionals to volunteer their time for the clinic.